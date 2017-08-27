Soccer

Man Utd's Henrikh Mkhitaryan Equals 23-Year Record After Latest Assist Against Leicester

an hour ago

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is proving to be a very important player for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho appears to be getting the best out of the Armenia international, who has started the new Premier League season brightly as United look to mount a title bid.

Playing alongside the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata, Mkhitaryan has no shortage of players to supply with quality passes, so perhaps it isn't too surprising to see the ex-Borussia Dortmund winger leading the assist chart at this early stage of the season.

Mkhitaryan already has five assists from just three Premier League and that figure has equalled a 23-year record set by Ruel Fox, who reached that number playing for Newcastle during the 1994-95 season.

The statistic shows how well Mkhitaryan is performing and how vital he is to the way United play, with the 28-year-old slotting in behind Lukaku and pulling the strings.

United have been tipped for Premier League glory by many fans and pundits after their strong performances during the early parts of the season, with consecutive 4-0 victories over West Ham and Swansea being followed up with a solid 2-0 win over Leicester.

After the international break, United face a trip to Stoke in the next Premier League encounter, followed up by a Champions League tie against Basel at Old Trafford.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters