Manchester United Set to Make Last Signing of the Summer Before Transfer Window Closes

Manchester United have had a busy summer, with the signings of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and recently Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Three weeks into the new Premier League season and United sit top of the table with a solid squad.

However, reports from former journalist Ian McGarry suggests that Jose Mourinho is preparing to make United's last signing of the summer in an 'off-the-radar' deal before Thursday's deadline.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The Red Devils have been linked with Inter's Ivan Perisic all summer but McGarry reckons that Mourinho will bring in a lesser known player in order to complete the squad.

When asked about the subject on the Transfer Window podcast, McGarry said: “I think Jose Mourinho will be desperately trying to do business before the window ends.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

“What it might be, is not the big headline marquee signing, it may well be someone who is off the radar, and be someone who can do a job for him.

“It could be something off-the-wall for Manchester United rather than Griezmann or Willian.”

Recently United have been linked with Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon, who has been in the sights of a whole host of Premier League clubs in the past week including Chelsea.

However, United's forward positions seem to be sorted out with the likes of Lukaku, Rashford and Martial.