Soccer

Mark Hughes Indicates Which Two Veterans Stoke Striker Saido Berahino Ought to Follow

an hour ago

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has offered two suggestions for role models Saido Berahino ought to follow as he bids to rediscover some confidence.

The former West Brom striker has flopped since joining the Potters back in January of this year for £12m, and has failed to find the back of the net in the colours of his new team.

David Rogers/GettyImages

As quoted by the Mail, Hughes said: "When you have players like Gareth Barry or Darren Fletcher, it's easy to take on board what they are displaying on a daily basis.

 

"Some players don't see it and they don't take advantage of understanding what makes a top player for so long. The ones that don't grasp it will fall by the wayside and won't have the career they should have."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Hughes signed former Manchester United star Fletcher from West Brom earlier in the summer on a free transfer, and Baggies boss Tony Pulis brought in Barry from Everton as his replacement, who is well known to the Welshman after he signed him for Manchester City back in 2009.

Berahino started the Potters' first two games of the new Premier League season but was demoted to the bench against his former club in Sunday's 1-1 draw.


New signings Eric Choupo-Moting and loan star Jese Rodriguez were both given the nod by Hughes, who will surely be running out of patience with Berahino given his lack of return on investment where goalscoring is concerned.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters