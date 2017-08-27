Mark Hughes Indicates Which Two Veterans Stoke Striker Saido Berahino Ought to Follow

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has offered two suggestions for role models Saido Berahino ought to follow as he bids to rediscover some confidence.

The former West Brom striker has flopped since joining the Potters back in January of this year for £12m, and has failed to find the back of the net in the colours of his new team.

David Rogers/GettyImages

As quoted by the Mail, Hughes said: "When you have players like Gareth Barry or Darren Fletcher, it's easy to take on board what they are displaying on a daily basis.

"Some players don't see it and they don't take advantage of understanding what makes a top player for so long. The ones that don't grasp it will fall by the wayside and won't have the career they should have."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Hughes signed former Manchester United star Fletcher from West Brom earlier in the summer on a free transfer, and Baggies boss Tony Pulis brought in Barry from Everton as his replacement, who is well known to the Welshman after he signed him for Manchester City back in 2009.

Berahino started the Potters' first two games of the new Premier League season but was demoted to the bench against his former club in Sunday's 1-1 draw.





New signings Eric Choupo-Moting and loan star Jese Rodriguez were both given the nod by Hughes, who will surely be running out of patience with Berahino given his lack of return on investment where goalscoring is concerned.