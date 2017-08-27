Soccer

A Merciless Twitter Reacts to Arsenal's 4-0 Capitulation Against Liverpool

2 hours ago

Arsenal's trip to Liverpool certainly produced worse results than the Gunners and their fans expected.

The Londoners, possibly still reeling from their loss against Stoke City last weekend, were absolutely embarrassed at Anfield on Sunday after conceding four goals without reply.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge all got on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp's Reds, leaving Arsene Wenger as frustrated as an outsmarted Frenchman can be.

The under-pressure manager did little to help himself, however, leaving Alexandre Lacazette on the bench until the game was already long lost.

He will be hoping for better results after the international break, as this could finally be the season the Gunners actually decide to let go of him.

Anyhoo, here are some of the best tweets surfacing from said match below:

