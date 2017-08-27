A Merciless Twitter Reacts to Arsenal's 4-0 Capitulation Against Liverpool

Arsenal's trip to Liverpool certainly produced worse results than the Gunners and their fans expected.

The Londoners, possibly still reeling from their loss against Stoke City last weekend, were absolutely embarrassed at Anfield on Sunday after conceding four goals without reply.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge all got on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp's Reds, leaving Arsene Wenger as frustrated as an outsmarted Frenchman can be.

The under-pressure manager did little to help himself, however, leaving Alexandre Lacazette on the bench until the game was already long lost.

He will be hoping for better results after the international break, as this could finally be the season the Gunners actually decide to let go of him.

Anyhoo, here are some of the best tweets surfacing from said match below:

Feel so sorry for Alexis Sanchez, guy looks devastated. Quality player on a mostly shit team. — Kavan Flavius (@KavanFlavius) August 27, 2017

Arsenal fans mocked me for wanting Klopp to replace Wenger. Not so noisy now, are you? #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2017

Sanchez laughing at how bad Arsenal are has made my weekend 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dQx6AdtLUF — Dan🤙🏻 (@DanielUtd) August 27, 2017

Arsenal fans right now waiting for Arsene Wenger to step out of Anfield #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/STDyjbKxtW — Dami #iVentHub (@DamilolaOlaopa) August 27, 2017

We don't deserve to have him. Just let him go #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/U5zNAgQvVN — Paul Jackson (@jackogooner) August 27, 2017

Chelsea keep a clean sheet, Arsenal take 4 up the arse and Spurs crushed by a late equaliser. I'm like... pic.twitter.com/nBqGplPWBy — Kavan Flavius (@KavanFlavius) August 27, 2017

Wenger in, Wenger out, In out in out shake it all about, do the Wenger cokey and you turn around, that's what it's all about..... #WengerOut — ᒪ3ahpar (@l3ahpar) August 27, 2017

Arsenal's heat map 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V2XgsQwIHw — The CFC Fans Forum (@TheCFCFansForum) August 27, 2017

"Hi, my name is Dave and I'm an Arsenal fan"



"Hi Dave" pic.twitter.com/AJSYy61T8W — Transfer Talk (@EPLBible) August 27, 2017

Can't believe Wenger benched Lacazette and Giroud and started with Danny Welbeck. This guy is absolutely insane #Arsenal #WengerOut #LFCvAFC — ㅤ ⵝⵊ ㅤ (@XIBASH) August 27, 2017