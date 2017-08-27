Soccer

AS Monaco Reach Agreement With European Giants for Kylian Mbappe

an hour ago

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Monaco have finally reached an agreement with PSG today for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe, who will move to the Paris outfit for an initial loan with the option to make the deal permanent for €180 million.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Mbappe has become a top transfer target for PSG after the 18-year-old quickly rose up to the top last season, where he managed to score 26 goals in 44 appearances.

The French international was also chased by Real Madrid, who looked all but ready to do whatever it takes to secure his signature earlier in the summer. However, PSG have suddenly become favourites to snap him up recently, with the reports from France indicating Mbappe is keen for a move to the capital.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The transfer, though, has been delayed due to concerns that PSG will not fulfill UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations -- especially after their record-breaking purchase of Neymar. 


All three parties involved were working on an agreement to close out the deal this weekend, since the summer transfer window is coming to a close on Thursday. It is understood that Monaco have finally accepted PSG's request to take Mbappe on loan for this season, with €180m to follow along with bonuses.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

The 18-year-old has been called up by the France national team manager Didier Deschamps for the World Cup qualifying matches against the Netherlands and Luxembourg in the coming week, which means he should complete his medical no later than Monday evening.

