Paul Clement Claims Swansea Have Proven They Can Score Goals After Victory at Selhurst Park

Saturday afternoon saw visitors Swansea City win their first Premier League match of the new season against hosts Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Following a goalless run in the past couple of weeks, Swans manager Paul Clement told the club's official website that his team have proven they can score goals after winning in the midweek FA Cup draw as well as Saturday's match with a total of six goals.

“I think we have proved in the last two games that we can score goals because six in two is pretty good," he said. “It’s good that the strikers are scoring and it’s a real positive for us."

Goals from newcomer Tammy Abraham as well as Jordan Ayew helped secure the victory against Palace.

Clement gave words of praise to Abraham as he scored his first goal in the Premier League, following an impressive Championship run last season on loan from Chelsea.





“Jordan (Ayew) and Tammy (Abraham) backed up their midweek goals with two in the Premier League today.

“The fact that Tammy is off the mark in the Premier League is good for him. He’s very happy with his contribution today, but he knows he still has a lot to work on in his game.’’

The game also saw new signing Sam Clucas make his debut appearance for Swansea just a few days after being purchased from Hull City.

“He’s only been here for a few days, but it was a good start for Sam,’’ Clement said. “He is going to be an important player for this club.’’

When asked about any other signings he was going to make for the Welsh side, Clement added:

"Hopefully we will have some positive news in the coming days on one or two quality players adding to this group.’’