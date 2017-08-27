Sam Clucas Already Feels 'at Home' After Winning in Swansea Debut

Sam Clucas says he already feels at home in Wales after making his debut for Swansea. Clucas made a good start to his Swansea career being part of the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The midfielder, 26, signed on Wednesday from Hull on a four-year deal and was brought straight into Paul Clement's starting line-up at Selhurst Park. Speaking to the BBC, Clucas spoke about how happy he was with life at Swansea.

"It was an enjoyable debut, definitely," Clucas said.

"I've only been with the team three days now and to find out this morning I was starting was a big confidence boost."

"I was a little bit nervous going into the first game, as I always am, but I enjoyed it out there," Clucas added.

"The way the team played football definitely suits the way I try and play and it's always nice to get your debut off to a winning start.

"To come into a club like this, that tries to play football the right way, it definitely suits me and it was a no-brainer when I heard they were interested.

"It's credit to the boys and the training staff at the football club because since I've come in the boys have been brilliant, everyone's come and welcomed me in... all the people of Wales have been lovely to me, it already feels like home to me at the minute.

"We're going into the international break now with three points in the bag... it was important to get some momentum going into the home games.

"If we can get our home form going anything can happen... climb up the league and not be in the position we were in last year."

Swansea signed the midfielder for around £16.5m and will be hoping he can play a key part in keeping the Swans in the Premier League.