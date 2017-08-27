Simon Mignolet Upset & Will Talk to Klopp After Being Dropped for Arsenal Clash

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, Liverpool's number one keeper Simon Mignolet has been left out of the squad ahead of Loris Karius and Danny Ward on the bench.

According to Sky Sports News, the Belgium keeper is planning to hold talks with Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp concerning his place at the club.

Simon Mignolet looking to speak with @LFC manager Jurgen Klopp in next few days after being dropped for Arsenal clash - Sky sources #SSN pic.twitter.com/15iKWSsIqJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 27, 2017

Despite the fact that Klopp declared Mignolet to be Liverpool's first choice, the keeper is disappointed that he has been dropped after just four games.

He will be seeking further clarification from Klopp in the upcoming days regarding his situation with the club.

Last season saw Karius become the preferred keeper over Mignolet but he was however dropped in September after a series of mistakes that costs the Reds.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking about Liverpool's goalkeeper situation a fortnight ago, Klopp said: "In this moment it is Simon one, Loris two and Wardy three. That is not a decision for the next 20 years."

Mignolet himself accepts that he will not be playing every game this season but it still in concern after being left out of such a big match against Arsenal.