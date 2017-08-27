Tottenham could make a potential late move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi before the close of the transfer window, the Telegraph have reported.

The Belgian forward may be allowed to leave Anfield having struggled to establish himself as a regular under Jurgen Klopp.

He has not yet started a game this season, and has so far made just one substitute appearance in the 3-3 opening day draw against Watford. Origi is believed to be determined to play-first team football as he looks to secure a place in the Belgium squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Liverpool have reportedly indicated that they could be willing to sell the 22-year-old if they have concluded all their transfer business.

Spurs are looking for a new striker to provide cover for Harry Kane, while Dutch forward Vincent Janssen is expected to be sold.

Divock Origi may be allowed to leave Liverpool before Thursday’s transfer deadline after slipping down Jürgen Klopp’s Anfield pecking order. — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 25, 2017

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be a fan of Origi, who he sees as a young player with considerable potential.

Ligue 1 club Marseille have also expressed an interest in the former Lille striker, while Belgian side Anderlecht are reportedly hopeful of completing a loan deal.

Klopp has insisted that Origi remains a part of his plans, despite not being included in the squad for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim.

"I cannot guarantee that people are happy every day," he told the Liverpool Echo. "We have until the 31st to make a decision but until now in this position, nothing is happening.

"Divock Origi has given me absolutely no reason not to involve him in the squad but the rules are the rules, but I spoke to him already.

"So the players will all have their opportunities, they will all have their chances. And in the next week, I have no ideas, but if nothing comes in, nothing will go out."