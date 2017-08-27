VIDEO: Edinson Cavani Refuses to Let Neymar Take Penalty in Victory Against St. Etienne

Neymar has made an impressive start to his Paris Saint-Germain career since making the record breaking switch from Barcelona.



The Brazilian forward has found the net three times in his first three Ligue 1 games, and offered home fans value for money with his exuberant skills.



But against St. Etienne on Friday night, he was denied the chance to add another goal to his name when Edinson Cavani asserted himself as the club's first choice penalty taker.

Cavani refused to let Neymar take the penalty.



He still thinks he plays with Messi, Messi would give it to him. pic.twitter.com/svXr1FzAEm — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_bhuta_67) August 26, 2017

Neymar didn't look best pleased, although his Uruguayan teammate dispatched the penalty on the way to a comfortable PSG win.

Signed for such an extortionate fee and with such excitement surrounding his arrival, he could have been forgiven for expecting to be the man called upon for spot-kicks.

As some on Twitter pointed out, Neymar was often given the opportunity to take penalties by Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Neymar wanted to take the penalty. Cavani didn't let him take it.



Not everyone's Messi, Neymar Jr. Money can't buy you a brother. pic.twitter.com/pLVLwCfRO9 — Shefnan Ashraf RKz (@shefnanAshraf) August 26, 2017

3 seasons in Zlatan Ibrahimović's shadow haven't made Edinson Cavani the most charitable of teammates.



Welcome to real life, Neymar. https://t.co/NZlN2fkpsX — Sameer (@Sameer_R13) August 26, 2017

Hahahahaha. Serves him right! Welcome to the harsh reality of life 🐍 — BarcaFan (@nashunr) August 26, 2017

Of course, it's unlikely that the 25-year-old will make a big deal over it. Despite claims from some that he is now 'in the shadow of Cavani', he has been very much at the forefront from open play in each of his appearances for the club so far.

And he caught the eye against St. Etienne with an audacious nutmeg, followed by a slightly unnecessary, but no less impressive no-look cross.

Neymar will next be in action for PSG against Metz after the upcoming international break.