Soccer

VIDEO: Edinson Cavani Refuses to Let Neymar Take Penalty in Victory Against St. Etienne

19 minutes ago

Neymar has made an impressive start to his Paris Saint-Germain career since making the record breaking switch from Barcelona.


The Brazilian forward has found the net three times in his first three Ligue 1 games, and offered home fans value for money with his exuberant skills.

But against St. Etienne on Friday night, he was denied the chance to add another goal to his name when Edinson Cavani asserted himself as the club's first choice penalty taker.

Neymar didn't look best pleased, although his Uruguayan teammate dispatched the penalty on the way to a comfortable PSG win.

Signed for such an extortionate fee and with such excitement surrounding his arrival, he could have been forgiven for expecting to be the man called upon for spot-kicks.

As some on Twitter pointed out, Neymar was often given the opportunity to take penalties by Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Of course, it's unlikely that the 25-year-old will make a big deal over it. Despite claims from some that he is now 'in the shadow of Cavani', he has been very much at the forefront from open play in each of his appearances for the club so far.

And he caught the eye against St. Etienne with an audacious nutmeg, followed by a slightly unnecessary, but no less impressive no-look cross.

Neymar will next be in action for PSG against Metz after the upcoming international break.

