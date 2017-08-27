VIDEO: Nottingham Forest Fans Hilariously Fight Over a Pie at Half-Time During 2-0 Leeds Defeat

A day at the football isn't just about the 90 minutes of the game being played, it's about the whole package.

The anticipation felt during the journey to the stadium, absorbing the pre-match atmosphere and getting your fill of booze and pies are all cornerstones of your average fan's Saturday watching the football.

A scrap over the final pie today at half time... he told him to leave it! #NFFC pic.twitter.com/bz9M2cE3MP — Nathan Fletcher (@NFFCfletcher) August 26, 2017

Obviously some can grab a hotdog or something else should pies not be on offer, but two Nottingham Forest fans were only in the mood for a bit of pastry and got involved in an almighty scuffle during the half-time break of their Championship tie against Leeds.

In a hilarious video, one Forest supporter tells his counterpart to "leave it" before being on the wrong end of a punch before those watching on stepped in to break the pair up.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Whether the altercation was due to idealistic differences around the distribution of the last pie or just two big lads being dangerously hungry remains to be seen.

Neither of the men involved will have been happy at full-time on Saturday after Forest lost 2-0 to Leeds, with Kemar Roofe and Ezgjan Alioski securing the three points for United.