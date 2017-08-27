Soccer

VIDEO: Nottingham Forest Fans Hilariously Fight Over a Pie at Half-Time During 2-0 Leeds Defeat

39 minutes ago

A day at the football isn't just about the 90 minutes of the game being played, it's about the whole package.

The anticipation felt during the journey to the stadium, absorbing the pre-match atmosphere and getting your fill of booze and pies are all cornerstones of your average fan's Saturday watching the football.

Obviously some can grab a hotdog or something else should pies not be on offer, but two Nottingham Forest fans were only in the mood for a bit of pastry and got involved in an almighty scuffle during the half-time break of their Championship tie against Leeds.

In a hilarious video, one Forest supporter tells his counterpart to "leave it" before being on the wrong end of a punch before those watching on stepped in to break the pair up.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Whether the altercation was due to idealistic differences around the distribution of the last pie or just two big lads being dangerously hungry remains to be seen.

Neither of the men involved will have been happy at full-time on Saturday after Forest lost 2-0 to Leeds, with Kemar Roofe and Ezgjan Alioski securing the three points for United.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters