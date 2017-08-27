VIDEO: Paul Pogba & David De Gea Show Off New Handshake After Man Utd Beat Leicester

If you thought elaborate handshake routines were exclusively a Tottenham thing, then think again.

With the return of the Premier League, they've made a comeback, this time at Old Trafford.

It was another victory for Manchester United against Leicester on Saturday, albeit a slightly less convincing one than their previous two.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Paul Pogba continued his impressive start to the season with an accomplished display in midfield, while De Gea kept his third successive clean sheet.

The duo then celebrated their respective contributions with a well-drilled handshake after the final whistle, followed by a hug.

Pogba and De Gea dap up #MUFC pic.twitter.com/beH65qTLTX — TD St Matthew-Daniel (@ProducerTD) August 26, 2017

At first it might have been a surprise to United supporters that it wasn't Jesse Lingard or Romelu Lukaku in De Gea's place, but it appears that the Spaniard has been persuaded to join in the antics with his eccentric teammates.

Twitter, as you would expect, was quick to react to the celebratory handshake.

De Gea has joined gangggggggg!!!! He now has his own handshake with Pogba 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Psalmy (@7salmy) August 26, 2017

Pogba got a special handshake with even De Gea ...... I love this team — King Iorek Byrnison! (@Diilated) August 26, 2017

Pogba's handshake with De Gea though. 🙌🙌 — Militœ (@1DenRoger) August 26, 2017

That Pogba and De gea was so wavy #Mufc — Tetelo (@Tetelo_S) August 26, 2017

United emerged as 2-0 winners against the Foxes at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.

They sit top of the burgeoning Premier League table, and return to action against Stoke in two weeks time following the upcoming international break.

"There is a difference in the quality of our football," Mourinho told the BBC after the victory. "The team is playing very well - they are very confident and are playing great football.

"I like my team very much. Three matches and nine points is nothing new for us, because last season it was three matches and nine points."