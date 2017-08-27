Soccer

VIDEO: Paul Pogba & David De Gea Show Off New Handshake After Man Utd Beat Leicester

2 hours ago

If you thought elaborate handshake routines were exclusively a Tottenham thing, then think again.

With the return of the Premier League, they've made a comeback, this time at Old Trafford.

It was another victory for Manchester United against Leicester on Saturday, albeit a slightly less convincing one than their previous two.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Paul Pogba continued his impressive start to the season with an accomplished display in midfield, while De Gea kept his third successive clean sheet.

The duo then celebrated their respective contributions with a well-drilled handshake after the final whistle, followed by a hug.

At first it might have been a surprise to United supporters that it wasn't Jesse Lingard or Romelu Lukaku in De Gea's place, but it appears that the Spaniard has been persuaded to join in the antics with his eccentric teammates.

Twitter, as you would expect, was quick to react to the celebratory handshake.

United emerged as 2-0 winners against the Foxes at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.

They sit top of the burgeoning Premier League table, and return to action against Stoke in two weeks time following the upcoming international break.

"There is a difference in the quality of our football," Mourinho told the BBC after the victory. "The team is playing very well - they are very confident and are playing great football. 

"I like my team very much. Three matches and nine points is nothing new for us, because last season it was three matches and nine points."

