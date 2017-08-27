Stoke City were gifted their first away point of the season by a defensive mix up between Ben Foster and Hegazi, with Peter Crouch the beneficiary of the mistake as his equaliser cancelled out Jay Rodriguez's opener.

A lacklustre first-half had no real chances of note, Ben Foster was forced to make a good save from a deflected Kurt Zouma strike, but the majority of play was contested in the centre of midfield.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 61st minute, a pinpoint cross was whipped in from the right by WBA fullback Allan Nyom. The Cameroon international's cross found £15m signing Jay Rodriguez in the six yard box and the former Southampton man fired a bullet header past Stoke keeper Jack Butland.

Stoke City never looked to have the offensive ability to crack a West Brom defence that had yet to concede a Premier League goal this season. However, in the 77th minute a defensive mix-up between Hegazi and West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster led to a gift of a goal for the away side.

WE'RE LEVEL!!!!! Peter Crouch pounces on a mistake, heading in after Hegazi fails to clear Ramadan's cross (1-1) #SCFC pic.twitter.com/ymE4ap2OIJ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 27, 2017

Ramadan Sobhi clipped a hopeful ball into the box and following Hegazi mistiming his clearance Ben Foster could only watch as the ball bounced past him and into the path of Peter Crouch, who nodded the ball into an unguarded net to equalise for the away side.

Mark Hughes will be delighted his side earned their first away point of the season whilst Tony Pulis can take the positive that his side are still unbeaten, despite the disappointing way West Brom conceded for the first time this season.