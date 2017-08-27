Soccer

West Brom in £10m Pursuit of Fenerbahce and Brazilian Defensive Midfielder Josef de Souza

an hour ago

West Bromwich Albion have made a £10m bid for Fenerbahce's Josef de Souza. The 28-year-old is a defensive midfielder who has three caps for Brazil and he is also adept at playing in the right-back position.

Souza played 38 games for Fenerbache last season and scored six goals. According to reports by Mail Online  West Brom are also still in the market for another defender, with Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho as a potential option.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings was also a target for Tony Pulis, but the south coast club are not keen to sell the 24-year-old who can play at left-back and centre-back. West Brom have so far made four signings this summer, Jay Rodriguez for £12m, Oliver Burke for £15m plus Gareth Barry and Zhang Yunying for undisclosed amounts.

There are also reports linking them with a move for Watford's Troy Deeney. However, they have cooled their interest in Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer, who is talking to Stoke City and was also an option for Palace.


There is also constant speculation surrounding West Brom with regards to the future of Jonny Evans, with reports linking the defender to Manchester City.

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on the 31st of August.

