West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Slams His Players for Shoddy Showing in 3-0 Newcastle Defeat

Slaven Bilic has blasted his stars for not being 'good enough' as West Ham slipped to a third consecutive Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

The Magpies secured a 3-0 victory over the Londoners in the north east on Saturday to condemn Bilic's Hammers to yet another loss in the fledgling 2017/18 season.

Speaking to the club's official site after the encounter, Bilic lamented his side's porous defence and profligacy in attack as the defeat left them rooted to the foot of the table.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He said: “It’s very disappointing and it’s very frustrating, the way we played. They were quicker, better in possession, better to the second ball and they punished our mistakes. It simply wasn’t good enough.

“The first two goals, we gave them the ball in dangerous areas, but we still have to react. They were individual mistakes but still you can make it up and it doesn’t have to be a goal, but we helped them.

“We didn’t look good, we didn’t play good and they were simply the better side. They deserved those goals, because they pressed high up the pitch and forced those mistakes. We gave the ball away easily but they were on top of us and put the balls in good areas.

“They were more powerful than us, more physical and it wasn’t good.”

With the first international break of this term now upon his team, Bilic added that it would take the next fortnight for him, his staff and remaining players to mull over the loss and try and rectify their mistakes on the training pitch before their clash with Huddersfield.

10 goals conceded in 3 games. Embarrassing. — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) August 26, 2017

He said: “Nobody will get us out of this situation other than ourselves,” he confirmed. “With this international break, we will need to sort this out.

“Based on today, yes [we need to work on everything]. We didn’t look good with the ball, we didn’t look good without the ball.”