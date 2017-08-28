Ambitious Spurs Set to Battle Liverpool in Pursuit of Highly Coveted Monaco Star

After reports broke today that Liverpool have made a £55.5m bid for AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar, it now appears that another English side could be in the mix for the Frenchman.

According to Le10 Sport in France, AS Monaco are contemplating accepting Liverpool's offer, but are willing to hold back initially, as they expect Tottenham Hotspur to come in with a bid of their own.

Tottenham have never spent over £45m on a player, so this report may be far-fetched, but following their patchy start to the season it could be that Daniel Levy acknowledges the need for a big investment.

The reports also claimed that even if Spurs didn't come in with a move, Lemar was 'likely' to end up in the Premier League with a move to Anfield looking increasingly likely.

The move would come as a surprise for many, as Arsenal boss conceded that a move for the Frenchman was 'dead' just last week, having spent most of the summer coveting Lemar.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

For the 21-year-old to move elsewhere now would surely only increase the angry of Gunners' fans, after their 4-0 mauling to Liverpool on Sunday.

Lemar has been one of the most attractive targets in Europe this summer, after a fantastic season as part of AS Monaco's title-winning side last year, yet has so far stayed clear of the personnel exodus that has raked in over £300m for the principality club.