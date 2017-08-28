Barcelona to Nab Liverpool Target as Coutinho Looks Set to Stay at Anfield This Season

Barcelona are coming to terms with the fact that Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to leave Anfield this summer and as a result, are looking at other targets to bolster their squad.

The likes of Jean Michaël Seri and Leon Goretzka are understood to be on Barcelona's transfer shortlist, but Liverpool could be dealt a subsequent transfer blow as long-term target Naby Keïta is now being considered as a possible recruit in Catalonia, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Liverpool have become increasingly frustrated this summer in their pursuit of Keïta, with RB Leipzig unwilling to negotiate the Guinean's future and manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has stood firm against Premier League interest for his star midfielder.

The Reds have also suffered frustration this summer in their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk. The Southampton star was set to complete a big money move to Anfield earlier in the window, but after news broke over a tapping-up accusation, Liverpool had to withdraw their interest and apologise to the Saints over their conduct.

Since Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain, Coutinho has been the number on target for Barcelona. However, Liverpool have adopted the same tactics that RB Leipzig took with them over Keïta and as a result, Barcelona appear to have ended their interest in the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Even with Coutinho set to stay at Anfield, Liverpool missing out on Keïta to Barcelona will feel like a loss. The Leipzig star established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe last season following a £13.5m move from Leipzig's sister club in Salzburg.