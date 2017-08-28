Barcelona Planning Shock Move for Man Utd Forward Marcus Rashford Next Summer to Replace Luis Suarez

Barcelona are preparing an ambitious bid to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford next summer as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez, Don Balon have reported.

The Spanish outlet claim the Blaugrana could target Rashford as they look to build a new look attack.

Barcelona could reportedly allow Suarez to leave after this season, and are hopeful of partnering Lionel Messi and new arrival Ousmane Dembele with Rashford.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

But a fee of £185m is being touted for the 19-year-old, who has made an impressive start to the season for United.

With Suarez now 30, and Neymar having departed to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are believed to be looking towards the future.

Rashford emerged as one of Europe's most exciting prospect after making his debut for United 18 months ago.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The England international made 52 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

Suarez, meanwhile, is now into his fourth season at the Nou Camp having signed from Liverpool in 2014, and has won two La Liga titles and a Champions League while at the club.

Rashford is under contract at United until 2020, although betting company Ladbrokes have cut their odds amid the speculation.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “We’re strapping ourselves in for a hectic few days before the transfer window slams shut and it looks as though Mourinho isn’t quite finished in the market.”

He added: “Barca have money to spend and with Rashford high on their wishlist, they make just make United an offer they can’t refuse.”