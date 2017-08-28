Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernández has whipped his club's fans up into a frenzy, after stating that he intends to make at least one more big signing before the transfer window closes this week. The £135m club record signing of Ousmane Dembélé from Borussia Dortmund was announced on Monday, and it looks like the club could have more tricks up their sleeve.

Speaking at the unveiling of Dembélé, via ESPN, Fernández faced the inevitable question of whether his side would sign any more new stars before the end of the summer transfer window.

Addressing the key question, the sporting director claimed:

"We are negotiating with certain players about joining. We need things sorted quickly as there are not many days left of the transfer window. We hope things progress well and that we are able to present another player this month.

"We're working on a number of possibilities. We have to wait. We know the type of player we want and the profile we need to improve the team and we will push until the last possible moment. My intention is that one more player comes in and, if it's possible, even two."

Barça are believed to have a keen interest in signing Liverpool talisman Philippe Coutinho, who is desperate to move to the Camp Nou despite his club's refusal to sell. Paris Saint-Germain ace Ángel Di María is also thought to be on the club's radar, while Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez remains a possibility if the Gunners won't sell him to Manchester City.

Barcelona will desperately try and regain their La Liga crown next season, after being pipped to the post by their arch-rivals Real Madrid on the last day of the last campaign.

The recent sale of Neymar to PSG has given the club a huge boost to their already healthy finances, and they will certainly look to invest further before the transfer window slams shut this week.