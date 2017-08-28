A report surfaced early Monday evening which claimed that Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez had handed in a transfer request to finally force through a move away from the north Londoners, with deadline day fast approaching - although it soon proved all might not be as it seemed.

For months now, Sanchez's future at the Gunners has been shrouded in doubt, as it's believed that the Chilean is looking for a new challenge, at a club which is of current Champions League standard.

Premier League rivals Manchester City have been widely linked with the attacker since the beginning of the window, with Pep Guardiola supposedly keen on the idea of reuniting with the 28-year-old, who he coached during their respective times at FC Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain are also a club which has been mentioned in the race for his signature; however, with AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe reportedly on the cusp of a move to the Parc des Princes, it appears that the Ligue 1 outfit won't be lodging a bid for the Chilean's services.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The aforementioned report - which came via a tweet - claimed the wantaway star had handed in a dreaded transfer request; of course, other outlets soon jumped on the bandwagon, only for the original source to then promptly disappear.

To cut a not particularly long story even shorter, it ultimately seems said 'transfer request' didn't actually occur; of course, by that stage, Twitter was stating the same, and all in all, it was pretty much a storm in a teacup.

Arsenal say that reports Alexis Sanchez has put in a transfer request today are not true. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) August 28, 2017

Still, it appears that Arsene Wenger will have a frantic few days come what may - Sanchez could still leave and surely the Frenchman has to find a replacement worthy of filling his prolific footsteps.

But, for now, with the truth being relatively unknown, Arsenal fans will just have to concern themselves with the hundred other problems facing the club following the utter humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday, which saw Klopp's men batter Wenger's troubled outfit 4-0.