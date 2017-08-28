Former Arsenal Star Believes Wenger Has No Choice But to Sell Oxlade-Chamberlain

Upon Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejecting an improved contract of £180k-per-week at Arsenal, former Gunners forward and Sky Sports pundit, Charlie Nicholas, feels the England international should be moved on before the end of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old midfielder is the final year of his current contract at the Emirates, and after declining to pen a new deal it leaves boss Arsene Wenger in an awkward position.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

However, Charlie Nicholas feels the course of action Wenger should take is relatively straight forward.

"He knocked back £180k-a-week because he doesn’t want to be there, that’s what he’s telling you." Nicholas told Sky Sports, as reported by The Daily Star.

"’I don’t want to be here, I want to go somewhere else’. Well my friend, sold.

"That would be my method, you’re sold. Go and get a transfer, we’ll take the money.

"He’s a fabulous potential talent and I don’t want to lose him, but he doesn’t want to be there. He must earn the right to get in the team. Surely he must know himself ‘I’m not going to get in this team’."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite ongoing interest emanating from Premier League Rivals, Chamberlain started for Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday as they fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Although Chamberlain was given the nod to start by Arsene Wenger at the weekend, he was replaced in the second half, prompting questions as to where the 24-year-old stands in the Arsenal midfield pecking order.





Nicholas addressed Chamberlain's standing in the Arsenal hierarchy, saying: "When he sees people like [Aaron] Ramsey back in the team and then he sees [Granit] Xhaka coming in and [Mohamed] Elneny coming in and [Francis] Coquelin back in the team, all in front of him, would that not raise something in your mind to say ‘why are they signing them and I’m not getting to play the central midfield role?’"

Should Chamberlain look to leave Arsenal before the end of the transfer window on Thursday he will allegedly cost his suitors a fee in the region of £35m, with Liverpool and Chelsea being known admirers.