Frank de Boer's Future at Crystal Palace in Doubt Following Poor Start to the Season

After just three Premier League games in charge of Crystal Palace, a shadow has been cast over Frank de Boer's tenure at the club.

Going into the first international break of the season, Crystal Palace sit joint-bottom of the Premier League, only ahead of 20th placed West Ham United on goal difference.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Despite boasting an attack featuring the goalscoring prowess of Christian Benteke, Palace are yet to notch a single league goal this season. A testament to just how poor the Eagles have been thus far.

Now, following their 2-0 loss at the hands of Swansea City on Saturday, Times Sport journalist, Gary Jacob, has reported, via Twitter, that De Boer is set to hold talks with his Palace bosses regarding his future at the club.

Frank de Boer will hold talks with Crystal Palace today with his future as manager in doubt. more @TimesSport — Gary Jacob (@garyjacob) August 28, 2017

Gary Jacob took to Twitter on Monday to report the news, saying: "Frank de Boer will hold talks with Crystal Palace today with his future as manager in doubt."

The Dutchman was appointed as Palace boss following Sam Allardyce's departure at the end of the 2016/17 campaign and has managed the London outfit to just one win thus far; a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town in the second round of the League Cup.

Crystal Palace's next game comes against Burnley following the international break on September 10th. However, by then the Eagles may well be without a manager.