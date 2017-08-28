Gary Lineker Gives His Opinion on Philippe Coutinho's Place in the Liverpool Pecking Order

After Liverpool's emphatic 4-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday, many were left in awe of the quality of Jurgen Klopp's men, especially given the absence of their want-away, star playmaker, Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool routed Arsenal in what was an incredibly one-sided affair at Anfield at the weekend, with the reds putting together a sensational team performance to see off Arsene Wenger's Gunners.

With the high profile nature of Philippe Coutinho's push to join Barcelona, it was a surprise to many that Liverpool performed to such a high standard, especially given his absence from the squad.

Following what was a perfect week for Liverpool, with big wins coming against Hoffenheim and Arsenal, former Leicester and Barcelona forward, Gary Lineker, believes Coutinho may face an uphill battle to re-establish himself within the Liverpool squad.

Upon watching Liverpool exercise their dominance over Arsene Wenger's men, Lineker took to Twitter posting: "Can't see Coutinho getting a game in this team."

Can't see Coutinho getting a game in this team. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2017

After the first three games of the season, Liverpool sit second in table, trailing leaders Manchester United by only two points and boasting the second highest goal tally in the league.

Many believe the Reds will keep Philippe Coutinho this transfer window, despite the efforts of Barcelona, and the Samba star will be re-integrated into the team following the impending international break.

Liverpool's next Premier League fixture comes on September 9th against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and many will be hoping that fixture will see Coutinho's return to action in a red shirt.