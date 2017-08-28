Soccer

Guillem Balague Posts Shocking Twitter Revelation About Arsenal's Attempts to Sign Mbappe Last Year

an hour ago

Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague has risked causing Arsenal fans further trauma by suggesting on his official twitter account that Wenger missed out on signing Mbappé two years ago after refusing to pay a comparatively small commission fee.

The teenager was reportedly keen to join Arsene Wenger's side 18 months ago, encouraged by the former Monaco manager's reputation for developing young talent.

However, according to Balague, Wenger was reluctant to pay a €7-8m commission fee to Mbappé's family, and the deal fell through.


Mbappé has since emerged as the most exciting young talent in world football, bagging 26 goals and eight assists last term as Monaco stormed to a Ligue 1 title and made it to semi-finals of the Champions League.

FBL-FRA-WC-2018-MBAPPE

The Frenchman now looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy the striker for £166m in 2018.


Arsene Wenger's position at Arsenal has been questioned yet again after The Gunners capitulated to a rampant Liverpool side on Sunday; and Balague's revelation about Wenger's frugal approach may raise further questions about the club's attitude towards recruitment.

Kylian Mbappé's current contract with Monaco runs until June 2019.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters