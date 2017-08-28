Guillem Balague Posts Shocking Twitter Revelation About Arsenal's Attempts to Sign Mbappe Last Year

Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague has risked causing Arsenal fans further trauma by suggesting on his official twitter account that Wenger missed out on signing Mbappé two years ago after refusing to pay a comparatively small commission fee.

The teenager was reportedly keen to join Arsene Wenger's side 18 months ago, encouraged by the former Monaco manager's reputation for developing young talent.

18 months ago Wenger met Mbappé & his family. They wanted a commission of €7-8m to go to Arsenal & Wenger said no. (Guillem Balague)#AFC pic.twitter.com/ffD4I8vV9R — EN Football Report (@ENFR_) August 28, 2017

However, according to Balague, Wenger was reluctant to pay a €7-8m commission fee to Mbappé's family, and the deal fell through.





Mbappé has since emerged as the most exciting young talent in world football, bagging 26 goals and eight assists last term as Monaco stormed to a Ligue 1 title and made it to semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Frenchman now looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy the striker for £166m in 2018.





Arsene Wenger's position at Arsenal has been questioned yet again after The Gunners capitulated to a rampant Liverpool side on Sunday; and Balague's revelation about Wenger's frugal approach may raise further questions about the club's attitude towards recruitment.

Kylian Mbappé's current contract with Monaco runs until June 2019.