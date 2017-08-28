Guillem Balague Suggests Liverpool Are Standing Firm in Coutinho Saga Despite Spending Spree

Philippe Coutinho has supposedly been on the brink of a move away from Liverpool this summer, with La Liga giants FC Barcelona vying to snap-up his signature - but the Reds - according to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague - are not prepared to lose their supposed star man without a fight.

Without Coutinho being on the pitch, the Merseysiders have not necessarily missed the Brazilian's influence, and with new signings coming through the door at Anfield, it could be perceived by some that Liverpool would have been willing to part ways with their enigmatic number 10 after al - this appears not to be the case.

Mohamed Salah has been an imposing figure in Liverpool's attack since his move from AS Roma, and Sadio Mane - who almost seems like a new signing himself - has been equally as potent in-front of the target, even without the magical Brazilian's almost endless supply line.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Liverpool announced the signing of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita on Monday after agreeing a club-record deal with the Bundesliga outfit, although the Guinean midfielder will not be joining until the summer of 2018.

Liverpool signings do not change one inch their stand on Coutinho. Still saying: not for sale, not negotiating at all — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 28, 2017

But, with Jurgen Klopp aiming to build a formidable, accolade winning squad at Liverpool, the German boss is willing to play hard-ball with the Blaugrana; with transfer deadline day on Thursday, Ernesto Valverde and company will have to work fast if they're to land one of their top-targets once and for all.