Inter Target Spurs Star on Loan as Ideal Replacement for Recently Departed Kondogbia

Inter Milan are looking to replace one powerful French midfielder with another after identifying Moussa Sissoko as a potential loan signing, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The Tottenham man hasn't really hit the ground running in north London and most fans would prefer to see him leave permanently, however, convincing the Nerazzurri to spend £30m on Sissoko would be a tough task for anyone.

Geoffrey Kondogbia left the San Siro this summer in favour of a temporary switch to Valencia. The former AS Monaco midfielder signed for Inter in 2015 in a deal worth €36m, however, he has failed to live up to expectation during his first two years in Italy.

Tottenham's Sissoko joined the club just 12 months ago in a crazy deadline day deal. His impressive performances at Euro 2016 appeared to cover over his constant underperforming over the last three years with Newcastle, and Spurs beat Everton to his signature in a deal that has since risen to £32m.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Kondogbia had a mixed start to life at Valencia. Making his debut at the Santiago Bernabéu, a lapse in concentration allowed Marco Assensio to fire in the opening goal for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman was later involved in another goal, this time for Valencia, by firing the ball past Keylor Navas to give Valencia a 2-1 lead. Asensio then found the back of the net again to level the score and the game finished 2-2.