Soccer

Report: Naby Keita Has Liverpool Medical with Transfer Agreed for Summer 2018

1:33 | Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City to Benefit Most From League's Wild Spending Spree
an hour ago

After all the transfer speculation surrounding Naby Keita and Liverpool earlier this summer, it appears that the 22-year-old has agreed to a deal that will see him at Anfield next season.

Jürgen Klopp has been desperate to sign Keita all summer and despite RB Leipzig's best efforts at shutting Liverpool out, a deal has been agreed that will see Keita swap Leipzig for Liverpool next summer, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

Joyce also claims that Keita is having a medical with the club on Monday before the deal is officially completed.

Keita, along with Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, was a priority for Liverpool coming into the summer transfer window. Although Reds fans will have to wait until next season to see the Guinean play at Anfield, it will be a relief that Keita  finally become a Liverpool player.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters