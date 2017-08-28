Report: Naby Keita Has Liverpool Medical with Transfer Agreed for Summer 2018
After all the transfer speculation surrounding Naby Keita and Liverpool earlier this summer, it appears that the 22-year-old has agreed to a deal that will see him at Anfield next season.
Jürgen Klopp has been desperate to sign Keita all summer and despite RB Leipzig's best efforts at shutting Liverpool out, a deal has been agreed that will see Keita swap Leipzig for Liverpool next summer, according to journalist Paul Joyce.
Joyce also claims that Keita is having a medical with the club on Monday before the deal is officially completed.
Liverpool agree club record deal with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita which will see him sign NEXT SUMMER.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 28, 2017
Keita having medical today. Officially joins on July 1, 2018.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 28, 2017
Lvpl paid premium now on top of next summer’s £48million release clause.
Keita, along with Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, was a priority for Liverpool coming into the summer transfer window. Although Reds fans will have to wait until next season to see the Guinean play at Anfield, it will be a relief that Keita finally become a Liverpool player.