After all the transfer speculation surrounding Naby Keita and Liverpool earlier this summer, it appears that the 22-year-old has agreed to a deal that will see him at Anfield next season.

Jürgen Klopp has been desperate to sign Keita all summer and despite RB Leipzig's best efforts at shutting Liverpool out, a deal has been agreed that will see Keita swap Leipzig for Liverpool next summer, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

Joyce also claims that Keita is having a medical with the club on Monday before the deal is officially completed.

Liverpool agree club record deal with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita which will see him sign NEXT SUMMER. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 28, 2017

Keita having medical today. Officially joins on July 1, 2018.

Lvpl paid premium now on top of next summer’s £48million release clause. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 28, 2017

Keita, along with Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, was a priority for Liverpool coming into the summer transfer window. Although Reds fans will have to wait until next season to see the Guinean play at Anfield, it will be a relief that Keita finally become a Liverpool player.