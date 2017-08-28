Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Outstanding Performance' After Liverpool's Mauling of Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's performance following their 4-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Saido Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge ensured the Reds continued their unbeaten start to the season and climbed to third in the table, with the German left delighted following his side's 'very good performance.'

"It was very good obviously, so far we have learned from each game and built on it. It was even better than against Hoffenheim which was already pretty good and unbelievably important.

"Again there was pressure on the boys and we wanted to show our desire to do something special and the boys did really well. If you give Arsenal time, space and the opportunity to do what they want then you have already lost before the game starts and it's quite difficult."

Klopp's side secured qualification to the Champions League beating Hoffenheim on Wednesday night and the 50-year-old admits they will have to learn with the demands of European football, saying: "We have to learn after a year without international football and we have to learn to feel the pain in the game and ignore it, we didn't make a lot of changes I think two so it was clear that it would be hard but again we defended really well."

The front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah were superb throughout and Klopp was full of praise, especially for his two widemen: "Players like Saido and Mo I think you will accept that they sometimes gamble a little bit because of their quality and speed and skills in offensive situations and again they were ready and that was the difference.

"In the first half an hour against Hoffenheim it made all the difference to defend how we wanted to defend they are really involved. We closed the spaces where arsenal wanted to play and won the ball and played by ourselves really brave football and even in short and small spaces and it was overall really really good performance and well deserved."

Klopp did confirm that he was confident of keeping star man Philippe Coutinho at the club, despite interest from Barcelona, saying: I am very confident but its not about confidence in this situation its about what the owner says, I can imagine somebody at Sky who has more to say then you have and in my case it is exactly the same and that is the situation and I have no problem with this."