​Juventus to Reportedly Make Improved Howedes Offer After Schalke Rejection

Serie A champions Juventus look set to make an improved offer for Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes, after their initial offer was rejected, as reported by RevierSport.

Howedes made his first senior appearance for the Bundesliga side back in 2007, but according to reports in Germany, the versatile defender is set to leave the Veltins Arena and has agreed a move to Italian champions Juventus.

Die Königsblauen’s new boss Domenico Tedesco fuelled speculation of the 29-year-old’s imminent departure this month, stripping him of captain's armband, however, reports suggest that Schalke have turned down the Serie A giants first offer.

Speaking to press on Sunday, Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel said: "Yes, there was an offer from Juventus, but I won't go into details.

"I don't know if there'll be another offer and I won't ask Juve if they'll call us again."

Juventus are looking to strengthen their defensive options following Leonardo Bonucci’s shock switch to arch-rivals AC Milan.

Howedes would represent an ideal replacement, however, Schalke are reportedly holding out for an improved fee for the World Cup winner and are seeking an offer of at least €18m for the Haltern-born star.

Howedes’ current contract with Schalke runs until June 2020.

