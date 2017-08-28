Soccer

Kylian Mbappe's Entourage Claim Starlet's Move to Free-Spending PSG Is '100% a Sporting Choice'

11 minutes ago

Following the world-record purchase of Neymar, it appears that PSG are about the shock the world once more with the signing of teenage sensation Kylian Mbappé from AS Monaco. 

The 18-year-old is reportedly set to move to Paris on an initial one-year loan deal, with an option to buy for £161m next summer. Whilst it has been widely reported that this clause is compulsory, French newspaper Le Monde claim that it is in fact 'non-obligatory'.

The newspaper also reported quotes from Mbappé's entourage, who claim that the move is not financially-motivated: "It's a 100% sporting choice. Kylian wanted to stay in France. Before going abroad, he wants to become part of the history of his city and his country. PSG have wanted him since he was 9 years old."

Mbappé's future has been one of the stories of the summer, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all joining PSG in showing strong interest in the teenager. However, yet again, it appears that the Parisian club is set to come out on top.


Further developments also came out today, via Guillem Balague, which revealed that Arsenal were close to signing Mbappé last year, but refused to pay a large commission to his family.

PSG are set to announce Mbappé's arrival in the near future, as one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer seemingly comes to a close. 

