​Leeds United Re-Sign Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan After 5 Years Away from the Club

Leeds United have confirmed via their official website that Andy Lonergan has returned to Elland Road on a two-year contract after five years away from the club.

The Preston-born stopper made 38 appearances for the Peacocks between 2011 and 2012 before moving to Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

📰 #LUFC can confirm that goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has returned to Elland Road on a two year contract. Read more at https://t.co/eD6m3VoTPe pic.twitter.com/hG1jhVjXH9 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 27, 2017

The journeyman keeper, who started his career at Preston North End, has also had spells at Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as loan stints with Darlington, Blackpool, Wycombe Wanderers and Swindon Town.

He re-joins the Whites with close to 400 professional appearances to his name, after he was released by Wolves this summer.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Leeds have started strongly this season with 3 wins and 2 draws, and will be pleased to have an experienced competitor returning to the club as they push for top-flight promotion once again.

The 33-year-old will compete with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and summer signing Felix Weildwald for a place in Whites’ first team.