Soccer

Leicester Eye PSG Enforcer as Danny Drinkwater's Replacement Should He Seal Chelsea Switch

an hour ago

Leicester City are preparing to fill the void which is looking certain to be left by Danny Drinkwater's imminent move to Chelsea. The Foxes have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak as the ideal replacement for Drinkwater, who is believed to be close to sealing a £40m move to Stamford Bridge.

As reported by French news site BFM, the 27-year old has been lined up by Leicester as a potential replacement for Drinkwater, after failing to establish himself as a first-team player at Ligue 1 high-flyers PSG. The Polish international joined the club from Sevilla last summer, but has struggled to settle in his new surroundings.

The midfielder is highly-rated by a number of Premier League sides, with Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham all believed to have been monitoring the player during the summer months. The former Bordeaux youth player established himself as a top quality defensive midfielder during his spell with Sevilla, and will be keen to reignite his career.

Drinkwater is likely to join Chelsea before the transfer window closes, with the Blues getting closer to matching Leicester City's £40m valuation. Chelsea had previously only been willing to part with £30m for Drinkwater's services, but as the Blues' desperation grows, they may need to bite the bullet and stump up the cash to bolster their depleted squad - though Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain coming in from Arsenal looks likely to happen too. 

Leicester City will be keen to ensure that they find a player of sufficient quality to replace Drinkwater, and Krychowiak could be the perfect option. 

The Foxes will also face a battle to hold onto key players Riad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, who are both believed to be the subject of much admiration from rival Premier League sides.

