​Man City Set to Offer a Staggering £70m Plus Underused Defender for Wantaway Arsenal Star

Man City are set to offer wantaway Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez an escape route with a £70m deal with Jason Denayer’s services included in the offer, according to The Daily Star.

Sanchez was expected to stay at Arsenal this summer, after Arsene Wenger admitted he was willing to let the Chilean leave for free next summer when his contract expires.

However, after the Gunners’ 4-0 capitulation to Liverpool on Sunday, Wenger has reportedly accepted that the former Barcelona man could leave for the right price.

The 28-year old was taken off after just 62 minutes as Arsenal were dominated by Jurgen Klopp’s side, and with reports that Sanchez is demanding a whopping £400,000-a-week to stay at the Emirates, a summer exit looks increasingly likely.

City are said to be leading the race to sing the Chilean and are reportedly set to table a £70m offer with Belgian international centre-back Jason Denayer also included in the deal.

Denayer’s arrival would represent a useful defensive option after Arsenal’s shambolic display at Anfield and could provide Arsene Wenger with sufficient funds to land £55m-rated Monaco wonderkid Thomas Lemar who has been a long-term target for the club.

Sanchez, as well as Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both entering the last years of their contracts and with lucrative extension offers unlikely to be signed, Wenger faces a real test of his resolve this summer.

The Frenchman had previously suggested that he would rather let the two players leave for free this summer, but may have his head turned by City’s offer and the chance to rebuild the squad after Arsenal’s poor performances.