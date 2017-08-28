Soccer

Manchester City Beat Real Madrid & Bayern Munich to Signing of Ghanaian Youngster Aminu Mohammed

41 minutes ago

Manchester City have beaten Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to the signing of Ghanaian youngster Aminu Mohammed, The Sun have reported.

After impressing during a two-week trial at the Etihad, City have paid £2m to his home country’s WAFA Academy.

The 16-year-old had attracted the attention of City scouts while playing in a youth tournament in Qatar for Red Bull Salzburg, where he scored a brace in a 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Austrian club are a partner club to the WAFA Academy, and Mohammed has been monitored by the Austrian national team.

Real Madrid and Bayern were also believed to be keen on the teenager, who has earned comparisons with Neymar.

Mohammed will now be sent out on loan to a European club having confirmed his arrival at City, most likely in Norway, Holland, France or Belgium to continue his development.

The winger is also expected to play for Ghana at the Under-17 World Cup in India this October. 

He missed the African U17 Championship in Gabon early this year when he was targeted by agents who wanted to steal him from WAFA during the Black Starlets training camp ahead of the competition.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters