Manchester City Beat Real Madrid & Bayern Munich to Signing of Ghanaian Youngster Aminu Mohammed

Manchester City have beaten Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to the signing of Ghanaian youngster Aminu Mohammed, The Sun have reported.

After impressing during a two-week trial at the Etihad, City have paid £2m to his home country’s WAFA Academy.

The 16-year-old had attracted the attention of City scouts while playing in a youth tournament in Qatar for Red Bull Salzburg, where he scored a brace in a 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City have beaten several top European clubs to the £2m signing of Ghanaian prodigy Aminu Mohammed. [Ghanasoccernet] pic.twitter.com/OKd4rWMb4K — City Watch (@City_Watch) August 27, 2017

The Austrian club are a partner club to the WAFA Academy, and Mohammed has been monitored by the Austrian national team.

Real Madrid and Bayern were also believed to be keen on the teenager, who has earned comparisons with Neymar.

Mohammed will now be sent out on loan to a European club having confirmed his arrival at City, most likely in Norway, Holland, France or Belgium to continue his development.

The winger is also expected to play for Ghana at the Under-17 World Cup in India this October.

He missed the African U17 Championship in Gabon early this year when he was targeted by agents who wanted to steal him from WAFA during the Black Starlets training camp ahead of the competition.