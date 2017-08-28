Soccer

Newcastle Set to Swoop for £8m-Rated Maccabi Tel Aviv Star as Transfer Deadline Approaches

an hour ago

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race for highly-rated Maccabi Tel Aviv star Vidar Orn Kjartansson, according to a Daily Star report.

The Iceland international was superb for Maccabi last season, scoring 15 league goals as Jordi Cruyff's side finished 2nd in the league.

The 27-year-old’s strong performances in the Israeli Premier League have earned him many admirers, though Newcastle have reportedly stepped up their interest in the Selfoss-born star and may be willing to meet the Israeli club's £8m valuation of the forward.

The North East club reportedly had representatives in attendance when he scored the only goal of the match in Maccabi's Europa League victory over Rheindorf Altach last month.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Newcastle clinched their first victory of the season with a 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday but will be keen to make some key additions in their bid to stay up this season.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has voiced his frustration at Newcastle's lack of activity in the transfer market this summer and will be desperate to bring in a proven goalscorer after missing out on a loan deal for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham.

Kjartansson's current contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv runs until June 2020.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters