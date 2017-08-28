Newcastle Set to Swoop for £8m-Rated Maccabi Tel Aviv Star as Transfer Deadline Approaches

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race for highly-rated Maccabi Tel Aviv star Vidar Orn Kjartansson, according to a Daily Star report.

The Iceland international was superb for Maccabi last season, scoring 15 league goals as Jordi Cruyff's side finished 2nd in the league.

The 27-year-old’s strong performances in the Israeli Premier League have earned him many admirers, though Newcastle have reportedly stepped up their interest in the Selfoss-born star and may be willing to meet the Israeli club's £8m valuation of the forward.

The North East club reportedly had representatives in attendance when he scored the only goal of the match in Maccabi's Europa League victory over Rheindorf Altach last month.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Newcastle clinched their first victory of the season with a 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday but will be keen to make some key additions in their bid to stay up this season.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has voiced his frustration at Newcastle's lack of activity in the transfer market this summer and will be desperate to bring in a proven goalscorer after missing out on a loan deal for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham.

Kjartansson's current contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv runs until June 2020.