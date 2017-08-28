Petr Cech will have found a way into Arsenal fans' hearts after telling his teammates exactly what he thought of their performance on Sunday in a dressing room rant.

The Czech Republic international barely put a foot wrong at Anfield and had it not been for some impressive saves, Arsenal could have conceded seven or eight goals against Liverpool.

After the game, the 35-year-old goalkeeper remained calm in front of the cameras in a post match interview, describing Arsenal's performance as "unacceptable". However, Cech wasn't so reserved when returning to the dressing room and he is understood to have given his teammates an earful, according to Telegraph reports.

Cech's anger towards his teammates is something that can be felt in the Arsenal fan base. Although news their goalkeeper didn't hold back in telling the squad what he thought of their performance will appease some fans, questions have to be asked about Arsène Wenger's outrage.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although the French manager has never been one for confrontation, unless you count touchline spats with José Mourinho and Alan Pardew, Arsenal's performance was horrific and fans are already starting to turn on their manager just three games into the new season.

Wenger's treatment of players, especially after humiliating defeats like on Sunday, is something that baffles a large part of the Arsenal fan base. Having signed a new two-year contract just months ago and clearly having the backing of owner Stan Kroenke, Gunners fans will have to get used to the fact no drastic change is coming to the club anytime soon.