Soccer

Pochettino Says Lack of Concentration Nearing the End Led to Spurs' Draw Against Burnley

2 hours ago

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to win a game at Wembley after their 1-1 draw against Burnley on Sunday Afternoon.

The game was decided after a late equaliser from Burnley's new striker Chris Wood, who scored 33 minutes into his debut for the Clarets.

A Frustrated Mauricio Pochettino took to a post-match conference to tell the press that the stadium isn't the problem for the Spurs players.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“We conceded a goal with five or six players behind the ball – that was our mistake. There is nothing to say about anything, we need to take the responsibility, and that was our fault," he said.

“It’s not a Wembley problem. In football if you’re not concentrated and focused when you’re tired, you give the opponent the possibility to score. That was how it was today and how it was against Chelsea."

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Argentine summarised what was needed in order for his team to flourish at their temporary home stadium: “We need to work hard to try to be more strong, because that is a mental problem that we need to fix.”

Despite an impressive performance from the likes of Dele Alli and Son Heung Min, Burnley's defensive line really surprised everyone at Wembley; including the counter attack led by Sam Vokes in the first half.

Spurs' only signing of the Summer, Davinson Sanchez made his debut at the stoppage time of the game after Wood scored. 

