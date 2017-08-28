Soccer

Slaven Bilic Reportedly Given Time at West Ham Despite Ongoing Talks About His Future by Club Bosses

2 hours ago

West Ham United's struggling manager Slaven Bilic has reportedly been given time to turn the club's fortunes around.

According to the Telegraph, however, the Croatian will still have to deal with the consideration from the Hammers hierarchy that he will lose his job should the current poor run of results continue.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

On the back of the Iron's dismal 3-0 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Newcastle, Bilic will holds talks with the club on Monday. But rather than a face-to-face meeting, it will be the usual Monday morning debrief with the owners.

Although, they will want to know how Bilic can improve the team’s fortunes after losing their first three Premier League matches and conceding 10 goals.

There is concern over Bilic’s tactics, team selection and training methods, which have carried on from last season when West Ham struggled following their move to the London Stadium.

At that time, Bilic’s future was in some doubt but having steered West Ham to finish 11th in the table, he proved that he deserved to stay on and has been given the opportunity to invest in the squad this summer.

It certainly appears that Bilic will carry on for now, which would seem to be the right decision, not least because it is so early in the season,. West Ham's have also yet to play a home game so far this campaign and a win there could prompt a change in fortunes for the club

