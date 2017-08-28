Soccer

Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Expecting 'Minimum of 3' Signings Before Close of Transfer Window

31 minutes ago

Tottenham manager Maurico Pochettino has revealed he is "confident" that at least three new players will be signed before the close of the transfer window.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Wembley on Sunday, leaving them with four points from their first three games.

After the game, Pochettino stressed that more new arrivals are expected following a relatively quiet summer so far.

"Yes, I am confident of getting a minimum of three players," he told Sky Sports. "We are working hard to try and add more quality to the squad. There are many rumours and we are working hard. We will see. There are only a few days to the end of the transfer window."

Tottenham had been on the verge of a first league victory at their temporary stadium on Sunday, but a late goal from Burnley forward Chris Wood meant more dropped points.

Pochettino admitted his concern at the nature of the goal conceded, but insisted there is no panic over his side's form at Wembley.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-BURNLEY

"The feeling is not so great because of the way we conceded the goal. It is difficult to take but that is football. It was a very tough game and it was difficult for us to play," he added.

"I think it is true that we conceded in one transition against Chelsea and today the same. It was a situation in the last moment of the game. It means we need to stay calm, try to work hard, focus more and try to concentrate until the end of the game.

"No it is no concern to me [dropping points in early home games]. It is only the beginning of the season. It is better that everything happens now and the lack of concentration comes in the first two games.

"The only way to fix that is by working hard during the week. Now, we are going into an international break but when everyone is back, we will start to work hard.

"I am very calm and we just need to work hard. The last few seasons have been tough starts for us but we are so strong. I think after the international break, we will try to sort things, try to score goals and try to win games."

