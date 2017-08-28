Spurs Defender Rues Lack of Clinical Edge Against Burnley But Denies Wembley Is an Issue

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has rued the profligacy of his side following their 1-1 draw against Burnley at Wembley on Sunday.





Spurs created numerous opportunities, with Harry Kane repeatedly denied by Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton as well as seeing an effort cleared off the line.





Dele Alli's second half goal looked set to give the home side a narrow victory, but Chris Wood's injury time strike rescued a late point for the visitors.

Toby Alderweireld: "Those kind of games we have to finish a lot earlier. We created chances & played well, but you have to kill the game." pic.twitter.com/ZOIkeGlnta — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 27, 2017

And Alderweireld bemoaned Spurs' inability to put the game to bed when they were on top having taken the lead.





“It's not an easy game," the Belgian centre-back said, quoted by the club's official website. "Burnley are strong, they defend all the time, they counter-attack, set-pieces as well. Every ball comes into the box. But in these games we have to finish it, we have to be clever.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“They defend with 10 men behind the ball so it's difficult to create chances. You have to be clinical in your passing, in playing forward and then if you get three or four chances, you have to finish the game a lot earlier.”

The result again raised question marks over Tottenham's difficulties playing at Wembley, but Alderweireld dismissed suggestions that it is becoming an issue for he and his teammates.

“I don't agree, because if we score and it's two, three-nil then it's a good game from us," he said. “It was like Chelsea. We played a good game as well, Juventus, we played a good game, so I don't buy that."