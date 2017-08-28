Soccer

Spurs Set to Sweat Over Key Midfielder's Fitness as Reoccurring Injury Pops Back Up

11 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur are in for an anxious few days, as their medical team assesses the extent of Victor Wanyama's knee injury. 

Spurs fans were concerned when the 26-year-old was left out of their squad for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Burnley, which boss Mauricio Pochettino attributed to the reoccurrence of an injury suffered against Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season match.

Sports injury expert Ben Dinnery took to Twitter to shed more light on the situation, claiming that the injury is related to cartilage damage suffered by the Kenyan international, and that he will be rested during the international break set to take place this week. Spurs will be desperate to have the former-Celtic star back as soon as possible, given his important role in the side.

The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in his side's title chasing campaign last season, covering the defence impressively as the attacking players marauded forward. The former Southampton star flourished in his first season at Spurs, providing Pochettino with some much needed midfield grit to compliment his crop of technically gifted, forward-thinking players. 

Spurs needed a fully fit Wanyama for Sunday's match against Burnley, when a lack of defensive concentration allowed debutant Chris Wood to slip behind the Spurs defence and score a crucial equaliser for his new club. The north Londoners are struggling to adapt to their new Wembley home, having claimed just one point from their first two matches there.

Last season's Premier League runners-up will be hoping that the international break gives them time to regroup from a disappointing start to the season, as they prepare for a tricky away tie to Everton.

