Tottenham Set to Make Second Summer Signing with Deal Agreed for Estudiantes Wonderkid Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to make their second signing of the summer after an agreement was reached with Estudiantes for Argentina U20s international Juan Foyth.

According to a Sky Sports report, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been keen on the 19-year-old for some time, but a deal broke down earlier in the summer with Estuadiantes manager Juan Sebastian Veron waiting on a higher offer for the youngster.

We understand Tottenham have agreed a deal for Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth. More on @SkySportsNews #thfc — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) August 28, 2017

Foyth's precious ability as a ball-playing centre-back haven't gone unnoticed across Europe, and Paris-Saint Germain were also rumoured to be interested in the La Plata-born star.





However, Foyth now looks to be swapping Estadio Unico for Wembley Stadium after the two clubs finally agreed a fee for the Estudiantes youth product.

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages

Tottenham have been relatively quiet in the transfer market thus far, but will look to make Foyth their second signing of the summer following the recent arrival of €42 million Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez.





Speaking to El Dia via Sky Sports, Foyth said; "It's a club that bets on the young and I think I'm going to have a chance to play.





"I also spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and I liked what he said. It was what helped me decide that Tottenham was the right place to continue my career.

"He told me to go, train and that I would be involved I would play. He also told me what the club was like, what job idea it had."