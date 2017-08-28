Soccer

Tottenham Set to Make Second Summer Signing with Deal Agreed for Estudiantes Wonderkid Juan Foyth

2 hours ago

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to make their second signing of the summer after an agreement was reached with Estudiantes for Argentina U20s international Juan Foyth.

According to a Sky Sports report, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been keen on the 19-year-old for some time, but a deal broke down earlier in the summer with Estuadiantes manager Juan Sebastian Veron waiting on a higher offer for the youngster.

Foyth's precious ability as a ball-playing centre-back haven't gone unnoticed across Europe, and Paris-Saint Germain were also rumoured to be interested in the La Plata-born star.


However, Foyth now looks to be swapping Estadio Unico for Wembley Stadium after the two clubs finally agreed a fee for the Estudiantes youth product.

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages

Tottenham have been relatively quiet in the transfer market thus far, but will look to make Foyth their second signing of the summer following the recent arrival of €42 million Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez.


Speaking to El Dia via Sky Sports, Foyth said; "It's a club that bets on the young and I think I'm going to have a chance to play.


"I also spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and I liked what he said. It was what helped me decide that Tottenham was the right place to continue my career.

"He told me to go, train and that I would be involved I would play. He also told me what the club was like, what job idea it had."

