VIDEO: Sought-After Torino Star Andrea Belotti Proves Why He's Worth €100m After Scoring a Screamer

Torino superstar Andrea Belotti opened his scoring account for the new season after he netted a sublime scissor-kick to help Torino win 3-0 against Sassuolo and claim their first win of the 2017/18 Serie A campaign.

The 23-year-old Italian has been a target signing for English Premier League champions Chelsea after having scored 26 goals for the Granata last season.

His performances helped guide Torino to a ninth place finish in the Serie A table, thus gaining recognition from giant football clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Transfer talks with the Blues have stalled - as the €100m asking price is quite high for a player of his age. But after scoring the spectacular goal in Torino's round two Serie A victory, the Italian international has reminded scouts that he is worth every penny.





The stunning goal came from a Lorenzo De Silvestri's cross that met Belotti in the air - who performed an outrageous bicycle kick that sent the fans at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino into ruptures.

The opener of the match came on the stroke of half-time, before Adem Ljajic and Joel Obi both scored in the last 10 minutes to secure victory for the seven-time Serie A winners.

Andrea Belotti scored this screamer in Torino's 3-0 win against Sassuolo pic.twitter.com/V5EzJFr8NJ — Get Italian Football (@_GIFN) August 27, 2017

Recent reports have claimed that AS Monaco have joined the race to capture the No.9 star in order to replace the Paris Saint-Germain bound Kylian Mbappe.

However, Belotti seems content with the Italian club and manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has no intentions to release the club's greatest prospect just yet.