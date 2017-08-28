Soccer

VIDEO: Sought-After Torino Star Andrea Belotti Proves Why He's Worth €100m After Scoring a Screamer

20 minutes ago

Torino superstar Andrea Belotti opened his scoring account for the new season after he netted a sublime scissor-kick to help Torino win 3-0 against Sassuolo and claim their first win of the 2017/18 Serie A campaign.

The 23-year-old Italian has been a target signing for English Premier League champions Chelsea after having scored 26 goals for the Granata last season. 

His performances helped guide Torino to a ninth place finish in the Serie A table, thus gaining recognition from giant football clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Transfer talks with the Blues have stalled - as the €100m asking price is quite high for a player of his age. But after scoring the spectacular goal in Torino's round two Serie A victory, the Italian international has reminded scouts that he is worth every penny. 


The stunning goal came from a Lorenzo De Silvestri's cross that met Belotti in the air - who performed an outrageous bicycle kick that sent the fans at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino into ruptures. 

The opener of the match came on the stroke of half-time, before Adem Ljajic and Joel Obi both scored in the last 10 minutes to secure victory for the seven-time Serie A winners.

Recent reports have claimed that AS Monaco have joined the race to capture the No.9 star in order to replace the Paris Saint-Germain bound Kylian Mbappe. 

However, Belotti seems content with the Italian club and manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has no intentions to release the club's greatest prospect just yet.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters