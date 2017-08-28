Soccer

VIDEO: Thiago Silva's Wife Trolls Barcelona With Cheeky Clip Involving Her Husband's New Teammate

2 hours ago

Thiago's Silva's wife has rubbed salt into Barcelona's wounds, posting a video on social media of their son wearing a shirt of the Catalan club.

Unfortunately, it wasn't to demonstrate the youngster's love for Barcelona, but instead to troll the club.

The last few seconds of the video revealed the name on the back of the shirt; none other than Neymar Jr, who of course is now a teammate of Silva's.

Clearly everyone associated with PSG is delighted at the arrival of Neymar, particularly after his impressive start to the Ligue 1 season, although it appears Silva's son may have somewhat split loyalties.

Following confirmation of Neymar's world record signing earlier this month, Silva revealed that he had played a part in persuading his compatriot to move to Paris.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

“I was in Brazil, I called him every day," Silva said. "I spoke to him about Paris the town that I like a lot and about the club. 

"I told him that the club was ready to buy him and then he was very happy and I think that in the end he made the right decision. We are not here to sell players. We are here to buy them, to make a good team.”

Neymar has scored three goals in his first three Ligue 1 games, while Barcelona have replaced him with Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

