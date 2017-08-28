Wenger Blasts 'Disastrous' Performance After Arsenal Are Humiliated & Hit for Four at Anfield

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has blasted his side's performance against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, labelling it as 'absolutely disastrous.'

The Gunners were comprehensively beaten 4-0, with goals from Roberto Firmino, Saido Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge consigning them to their second consecutive defeat and heaping more problems on the Frenchmen.

Speaking to the press after the game, the 67-year-old admitted he was far from pleased with his sides showing, saying: "Well yes, it sums it up the result is a consequence of our performance, it wasn't good enough. We were beaten everywhere physically and in the end I believe as well we made it easy for them.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"They needed mistakes, okay, maybe some passion when we came back in the second half we dominated the game, but the third goal killed us and then it was difficult, but it was a very disappointing performance. Of course it was shocking, I believe our performance on the day was absolutely disastrous."

Wenger refused to criticise individual performances, claiming he and his team need to analyse where it went wrong before judging. "It is important not to become too emotional after the game the disappointment is big enough. We have to take a little bit of distance with that there are some reasons behind it, but we have to analyse and we have to take the consequence of our performance today."

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville questioned some of the Arsenal players fight and attitude, with players like Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey being singled out, but the Frenchmen refused to be drawn in on accusations of lack of fight and effort, saying: "There's not a lot more I can say the emotions are very big and negative but it is not the right moment to talk about that.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We have done well recently in the big games and today it makes it a more disappointing performance. The consequences is that the confidence levels drop we have lost two away games but we need everybody to keep believe and confidence."

Echoes of 'Wenger out' could be heard among the fans, but Wenger - who only signed a two-year-deal in the summer - called for his fans to stick together. "If the fans think the problem is me, I'm sorry. After a result like this we need to be together."