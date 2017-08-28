Zidane Claims Madrid 'Deserved More' After Host of Missed Chances Results in 2-2 Draw With Valencia

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane stated that his side deserved to take all three points after being held to a 2-2 draw with a spirited Valencia side on Sunday night.

A late equaliser from Marco Asensio was enough to spare Los Blancos' blushes after the youngster also grabbed the opener inside 10 minutes; however the night will go down as a missed opportunity for the Whites, with the reigning La Liga champions spurning ample chances to take all three points.

Following the entertaining 90 minutes, which saw the visitors take the lead momentarily after Geoffrey Kondogbia's well placed effort fired past Keylor Navas, building on an impressive opening team goal rounded off by Carlos Soler Barragan, the former midfielder said even though he was dissatisfied with the result, the performance was of the level he expects.

"I can't be happy with result, but the performance was excellent", Zidane told the club's official website.

"We deserved more but that's the way it goes in football and you can't always win. We've dropped two points but I'm really proud of my players.

"The tough part is to create the chances, and today we had seven or eight clear-cut openings.

"We could have won the game, but that's not how things panned out. We'll continue to work hard and focus on the next game."

The result could and really should have been a different one in terms of clear cut opportunities, with Karim Benzema the one who squandered umpteen chances to put his side ahead, including a simple effort at the death which would have claimed his side all three points.

Those inside the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium were seemingly unimpressed with their usually prolific talisman's performance, and made their feelings known at full time with a chorus of whistles.

But, even though the majority of that was directed at the French striker, Zidane was quick to defend his fellow countryman, stating that it didn't matter what the supporters thought.

“The fans can do what they want", the 45-year-old added. "The important thing is that Karim has the chances and he did. Tonight he didn't score but that doesn't matter.

"We have to keep smiling because this is football. Sometimes things don’t work out but you have to be patient.

"We don’t bother with what the supporters think, they come here and cheer us on, just like today."

The draw places Madrid in fifth, two points behind Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Leganes who are the only three to have maintained their 100% winning record after just two games - however, the result left Zidane unfazed, stating there is still a long way to go in the title race.

"The La Liga season is a very long one and we're bound to drop more points along the way", the former France international said.

"Today we came up against an organised side who made things difficult for us. There are two teams in every game.

"We've never got carried away and we've always remained faithful to the same approach. Today we created chances, which is the main thing.

"We've dropped two points and it's not a good result. We would have liked to have won after putting in that effort.





"No doubt we'll drop more points, but it's a long old season."