Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Tweets Reveal a lot Regarding His Move to Chelsea

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee with Arsenal for the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with only a few days left before the transfer window closes.

Several clubs were reported to be interested in Oxlade-Chamberlain, but according to Give Me Sport, the England international's tweets from 2012 show he has had a soft spot for Chelsea for a while.

Buzzing!!! DROGBA!!!!! what a header! — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) May 19, 2012

0-0 half time.... i think chelsea have a good chance of winning this, with the chances Bayern have missed i think it could be chelsea's day! — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) May 19, 2012

The tweets are dated back to the 19th of May 2012 which is the night Chelsea won the Champions League against Bayern Munich 5-4 on penalties. The OX was clearly delighted when Drogba scored a bullet header to equalise for Chelsea in Munich.

The former Southampton man has been at Arsenal since 2011, but had no qualms about showing his admiration and support for Chelsea's remarkable Champions League campaign under Roberto Di Matteo.

So happy for Torres what a MASSIVE goal!! — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) April 24, 2012

Oxlade-Chamberlain also tweeted about Fernando Torres scoring in Chelsea's Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona back in April 2012.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may not get to play alongside Drogba or Torres, he is expected to be wearing the Chelsea kit by the conclusion of transfer Deadline Day.