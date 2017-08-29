Antonio Conte Turns His Attention to Wantaway Leicester Star After Player Snubs Roma Move

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has apparently made contact with Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez to try and convince the Algerian to join the Blues before the transfer window closes.

The Italian is desperate for a couple more new faces before Thursday's 11pm deadline, and wantaway star Mahrez is now on his hit-list.

Conte knows that the 26-year-old wants to leave the King Power after he declared so a couple of months ago, when he put that down to being highly ambitious as a player.

Leicester have held on to him against the odds so far but could be about to face their sternest test yet, with Chelsea floundering with just over 48 hours to go.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

The Blues are ready to offer €50m to the Foxes for the 2016 PFA Player of the Year, as reported by Tribal Football, with Mahrez keen to remain in the Premier League - that is ultimately the reason why Roma have failed to tie up a deal for the winger.

The former Le Havre prospect has been widely praised for his attitude of late, and has been touted as an example for other players wanting to move clubs to follow.

The star has put his all in over pre-season, and started the new Premier League campaign in great form for the Foxes, but it remains to be seen if he has played his last game for the Midlands club.

