Arsenal Star Said to 'Prefer Liverpool Over Chelsea' as Blues Look to Push Through £35m Transfer

Liverpool are still in with a chance of signing Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the transfer window closes, despite news that Premier League champions Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign the player.

The Blues were reported on Monday to have seen a £35m offer accepted by the Gunners, with Arsenal accepting their hands are tied in regard to his future after Oxlade-Chamberlain turned down a new contract last week. Liverpool, however, have been revealed to be the player's preferred destination if and when he does leave the Emirates.

Sky Sports journalist Jim White has confirmed that, via an anonymous source, and it has been suggested that Oxlade-Chamberlain is - for Liverpool - an alternative target to Monaco's Thomas Lemar. The Reds saw two bids rejected for the French international on Monday, and may look to hijack the Oxlade-Chamberlain deal if their attempts to sign Lemar continue to come up fruitless.

Chelsea, meanwhile, want the 24-year-old as one of three English players to join them before Thursday night's deadline. Leicester's Danny Drinkwater is close to joining and they are also competing with Tottenham for Everton's Ross Barkley, but Oxlade-Chamberlain's transfer is believed to be close to completion.

Although @Arsenal and @ChelseaFC reportedly agree fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, source says player's preference would be @LFC — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 28, 2017

The Times report that the player will be given permission to have a medical with Chelsea at the England training centre, where he is on international duty, so the Blues are able to rubber stamp the deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is however attracted to the prospect of being played in his natural position of central midfield if he opts to join Liverpool.

While Chelsea are preparing to use the player as a right-wing back - where he has been playing for Arsenal of late - it's reported that one of the player's major frustrations is that he has been consistently played out of position at Arsenal.

As it stands, the player is set to join Chelsea, though Liverpool could well have the last word on the situation with time in the transfer window running out.