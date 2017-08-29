Bayern Newcomer Opens Up About Joining the German Giants & Reveals His Favourite Teammates

Speaking to the club's official site, Bayern Munich newcomer Sebastian Rudy had a lot to say; the ex-Hoffenheim man has looked very comfortable in his new surrounding thus far, and appeared more than happy to open up about his first four weeks with the Bundesliga giants.

"I feel really good. I didn't expect to get such a great reception,'' admits the midfielder. ''It's been brilliant from the start. The team have made it easy for me. I already knew lots of my team-mates from playing with Germany. That's why I didn't really need a lot of time to settle in."

As for his new teammates, the Germany international (Rudy has amassed 20 caps thus far) had the following to say:

"I try to have at least a bit of contact with everybody so I can I get to know them. Of course, I do spend more time with some of them, for example with Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels."

Rudy also shed a little light about his private life and the fact he grew up with four brothers and sisters.

"It might have been a bit of a strain for my parents,'' he concedes. ''But I always thought it was absolutely brilliant to have lots of brothers and sisters and a big family. One brother is a year older than me, another two years younger. My sister is 18 now and my little brother is 10 years old."

After earning a lot of praise in his first few games for the German champions, some have claimed the player might have been underrated prior to joining the Bavarian heavyweights; to this, Rudy had the following to say:

"When you join without a transfer fee and you’re also a rather quiet person then that could be the case. But I don't think that's a bad thing. I'd rather be underrated rather than overrated. That means I can take my time settling in and show what I can do."

Finally, alongside revealing he's an avid golfer and tennis player (not to mention he's been learning how to dance with his wife for about ten years!), Rudy shed a little light on what it's like to be on the pitch wearing Bayern's colours:

"You're the favourites in every game with Bayern. That gives the opposition teams even more motivation. You can never underestimate an opponent and you always have to give 100 per cent. You can never ease off if you want to win titles. When it gets tight in the end you need to give your all."

"I can't imagine having had enough. Even when you've won lots of titles. You only have to look at Arjen Robben, Franck Ribéry or Thomas Müller. They're really up for it.

''I've clocked up a few Bundesliga games by now but not so many in the Champions League. I always aimed to play in Europe. The Champions League is something special. I can hardly wait."